Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Durant - Durant.
24 Entries
To the family, I am sorry for your loss.
Nancy Montrone
January 8, 2021
My deepest sympathy goes out to your family. Our families have been close for years. There are so many wonderful memories to look back on and cherish. Sending heartfelt strength and prayers to you all. Dex will be greatly missed.
Julie A Salas
January 2, 2021
Curt Viets
December 20, 2020
Uncle Dexter was the family historian and has inspired me to find my heritage for my children and grandchildren. I will always remember his smile it always made mom so happy to have him stop by.
Kristine Cummings Jones
December 20, 2020
Lauren Nickell
December 20, 2020
Lauren Nickell
December 20, 2020
Lauren Nickell
December 20, 2020
Lauren Nickell
December 20, 2020
Lauren Nickell
December 20, 2020
Lauren Nickell
December 20, 2020
Lauren Nickell
December 20, 2020
What a beautiful and well lived life. He is now in God’s loving arms and with your Mom. God bless you all during this very sad time.
Stacie and Harold Schnasa
Friend
December 19, 2020
Dear Karol, LuRae & Families -- My deepest sympathy. Enjoyed growing up in the farm neighborhood with your family and getting to know your Dad and Mom through 4-H. Hoping wonderful memories will help to ease your sorrow. Thoughts and prayers are with you.
Lynne Hoffmann
December 19, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Dexter was so thoughtful and a blessing to work with when he served on the Durant School Board. He was highly respected and always willing to help anyone!! He will be missed!
Steve and Darlene Reinert
December 19, 2020
I grew up on the same road as Dexters always beautiful farm. He set a wonderful example for us all. So sorry to hear of his passing.
Eugene Smyers
Friend
December 19, 2020
I was honored to care for Dexter in his time at Senior Star. He was a caring man, and someone who had so much love to offer the world. Thankful to have known him.
Rachel Rivera
December 19, 2020
George Nehls
Family
December 19, 2020
George Nehls
Family
December 19, 2020
The legacy of the DeWulfs is their strength of family. I am somewhat of a newcomer having only entered in 2006. I had never before experienced such a sense of FAMILY. And the nexus was Dexter & Marilyn. It was always a joy to travel to their farm home outside of Durant, and join into this amazing family experience. Dexter and his daughter Sherry always had a special relationship and I was so very lucky to be able to share with this. And now they are together again. And I can picture you both, dancing up in the sky. Love to you both.
George Nehls
Family
December 19, 2020
My uncle Stub, as he was called by his brothers, was a hardworking, determined, loving and funny man. There's so many fantastic memories, too many to mention here... Kay, Lu and families, I'm very sorry for your loss. He was a force to be reckoned with and had a big heart, and a huge hole is left on earth - one of a kind!! My prayers, love and thoughts are with you.
I will miss you Herman. ❤
Shelby DeWulf
Family
December 18, 2020
Michael Crawford
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for the family's loss. I have never met a more honest or sincere man than Dexter, and I truly am glad to have known him. He treated every person with respect and enjoyed everyone's company. He certainly will be missed.
Mike Crawford
December 18, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. You are all in my thoughts and prayers.
Sherri Shoppa-Goans
Acquaintance
December 18, 2020
Our heartfelt sympathy to Dexter's family. We are grateful we had the opportunity to meet him. He was a special man!