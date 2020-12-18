The legacy of the DeWulfs is their strength of family. I am somewhat of a newcomer having only entered in 2006. I had never before experienced such a sense of FAMILY. And the nexus was Dexter & Marilyn. It was always a joy to travel to their farm home outside of Durant, and join into this amazing family experience. Dexter and his daughter Sherry always had a special relationship and I was so very lucky to be able to share with this. And now they are together again. And I can picture you both, dancing up in the sky. Love to you both.

George Nehls Family December 19, 2020