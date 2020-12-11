Diane L. Engstrom

January 16, 1962-December 8, 2020

MUSCATINE-Diane L. Engstrom, 58, of Muscatine, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at her home.

Diane Lynn Wagler was born in Muscatine on January 16, 1962, to Robert and Marilyn (Gordon) Wagler. She graduated from Muscatine High School and Stewarts School of Cosmetology, working as a hairstylist for almost 40 years. On February 13, 2011, she was united in marriage to Ron Engstrom. After the loss of her husband, she bought a house in the country and worked tirelessly to make it her home. There she cared for her horses, chickens, cats and dog, but her biggest joy was spending time with her grandchildren. Diane had many talents among them, knitting, sewing, cooking and baking. Her sugar cookies were especially loved by everyone! Diane touched many lives and will be remembered for her kindness, love and strong faith.

Diane was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She will be deeply missed by her children, Katie (Matt Walters) and Brian; stepdaughter, Amber; sisters, Cindy Wagler (Bill), Lori VanDyke (Bob) and Lori Hepker (Gary); grandchildren, Nora Walters, Lyric Lueth, Nadiya and Izaiah Lopez, Lauren, Zoey and Sydney Kleindolph; many nieces and nephews; many great nieces and nephews and many other relatives and friends.

Diane was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; parents, husband, Ron and one brother, Robert Wagler.