MOUNT VERNON-Dolores Suchomel, 93, formerly of Mount Vernon and Cedar Rapids, died May 2, 2020. A private family funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Mount Vernon. Burial: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, Lisbon. Friends and extended family are invited to watch the Mass via Facebook live stream. Please search for and join the Remembering Dolores Suchomel private Facebook group for more information. A public celebration of life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 8, 2020.
