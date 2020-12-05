Donald L. Suhl

October 1, 1935-November 30, 2020

MUSCATINE, Iowa – Donald L. Suhl, 85, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020, at his son's home in Arizona.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family is having a private service. To view the service from home, please visit the following link on Saturday, December 5, 2020, at or after 9:30 a.m.

https://www.hdezwebcast.com/show/donald-l-suhl

Burial will take place in Greenwood Cemetery. Military services will be conducted by the Honor Guard of Muscatine City Inc. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Don's honor to the Honor Guard of Muscatine County Inc. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Don was born on October 1, 1935, in Muscatine, the son of Herman and Lucille Greer Suhl. He married Janice L. Havemann on June 28, 1959, in Muscatine. She preceded him in death on May 15, 1987. He later married Beverly R. LaRue on March 28, 1992, in Las Vegas. She preceded him in death on July 21, 2020.

He graduated from Durant High School and retired from Muscatine Power and Water after 32 years of service.

Don was a veteran of the United States Army.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his family at his beloved cottage on the Mississippi River, and in his later years, collecting and working on tractors. He also enjoyed visiting with friends and 'soon to be' friends. Most of all, he cherished his family, grandkids, and great grandkids.

Don is survived by his son Brian T. Suhl, his wife Julie, of Phoenix, Arizona, and their children, Ben and Anna, and his son Steven Suhl's children, Kari, Janice, and Darcy; three step sons, Gene LaRue and wife, Patty, Gregg LaRue, and Kenneth LaRue and wife, Dana; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; and sisters, LuAnn Albertson of Phoenix, Arizona, and Christine Jaenicke of Minneapolis, Minnesota. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters-in-law, Thomas Havemann and wife, Judy, Mary Jacobson and husband, Allen, and Carol Havemann-Lynch.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Janice in 1987; his son, Steven Suhl in 2016; his second wife, Beverly in 2020; his sister, Maxine Ewald; and his brothers-in-law, Robert Albertson, Dick Jaenicke, Roger Ewald, and Joseph Lynch.