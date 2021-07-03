Donald E. Schroeder

July 19, 1934-June 29, 2021

WEST LIBERTY-Donald E. Schroeder, age 86, of West Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Des Moines V.A. Medical Center. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Durant Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Donald was born on July 19, 1934, the son of Edwin and Frieda (Paper) Schroeder in Davenport, Iowa. He attended Durant High School, graduating with the Class of 1952. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

Donald was a steward of the land and farmed most of his life. He was also a school bus driver for West Liberty School District for many years. In his younger years, Donald helped with 4-H livestock projects and received an F.F.A award. He enjoyed competing in bowling tournaments, playing slow-pitch softball and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. Donald also enjoyed getting together with Durant classmates and socializing at Casey's or McDonald's. Most of all, Donald cherished spending time with his family.

Donald will be dearly missed by three children, Debbie (David) Randon of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Jeff (Laurie) Schroeder of Chariton, Iowa and Terry Schroeder of West Liberty; three grandchildren, Michelle (Wesley) Haring of Chariton, Mark (Ashley) Schroeder of Oskaloosa, Iowa and Ross Randon of Chicago, Illinois; three great granddaughters, River, Jessa and Winry Haring; and one brother, Dale (Mary) Schroeder of Blue Grass, Iowa.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marian Petersen and Mardelle Meyer; two brothers-in-law, William Petersen and Duane Meyer; and one nephew, Duane Meyer, Jr.