Donald E. Schroeder
1934 - 2021
BORN
1934
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Durant High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Donald E. Schroeder

July 19, 1934-June 29, 2021

WEST LIBERTY-Donald E. Schroeder, age 86, of West Liberty, Iowa, formerly of Durant, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, at the Des Moines V.A. Medical Center. A graveside memorial service will be held at a later date in Durant Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Donald was born on July 19, 1934, the son of Edwin and Frieda (Paper) Schroeder in Davenport, Iowa. He attended Durant High School, graduating with the Class of 1952. Donald proudly served his country in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany.

Donald was a steward of the land and farmed most of his life. He was also a school bus driver for West Liberty School District for many years. In his younger years, Donald helped with 4-H livestock projects and received an F.F.A award. He enjoyed competing in bowling tournaments, playing slow-pitch softball and watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs. Donald also enjoyed getting together with Durant classmates and socializing at Casey's or McDonald's. Most of all, Donald cherished spending time with his family.

Donald will be dearly missed by three children, Debbie (David) Randon of Arlington Heights, Illinois, Jeff (Laurie) Schroeder of Chariton, Iowa and Terry Schroeder of West Liberty; three grandchildren, Michelle (Wesley) Haring of Chariton, Mark (Ashley) Schroeder of Oskaloosa, Iowa and Ross Randon of Chicago, Illinois; three great granddaughters, River, Jessa and Winry Haring; and one brother, Dale (Mary) Schroeder of Blue Grass, Iowa.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marian Petersen and Mardelle Meyer; two brothers-in-law, William Petersen and Duane Meyer; and one nephew, Duane Meyer, Jr.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jul. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Known him and his family for many years. It was a very nice family. I was flowering in Mardell's wedding. Going to be greatly missed.
Joyce Carter
Friend
July 10, 2021
Don always drove the bus for my music students at West Liberty and was so genuinely interested in the students activities. He always followed our son and his high school basketball career. Don was a nice, kind man who I always enjoyed talking to! Prayers for your family.
Brenda Miller
July 7, 2021
So sorry for your loss, we always enjoyed talking to Don at Caseys
Terry Ruess
Friend
July 3, 2021
My condolences to Don’s family. I drove bus with Don years ago, and I always appreciated talking with him.
Kyle Kaalberg
Kyle Kaalberg
Coworker
July 3, 2021
Terry and the rest of your family,
Sorry for your loss.
Barb Wood
July 2, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results