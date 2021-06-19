Menu
Donald D. "Don" Sturms
Muscatine High School
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Donald "Don" D. Sturms

March 23, 1933-June 17, 2021

MUSCATINE-Donald "Don" D. Sturms, 88, Muscatine, passed away on Thursday, June 17, 2021 at his home with his family at his side. Services will be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 at 10:30 A.M. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine. Interment will be in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be directed to the Muscatine Humane Society in Don's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Donald Dean Sturms was born on March 23, 1933 in Muscatine, Iowa, the son of James Clinton and Elma Hazel (Stock) Sturms. Don was a 1952 graduate of Muscatine High School. He then enlisted with the United States Air Force and served from 1953 – 1957. Don was united in marriage to his high school sweetheart, Ruth Shenk on May 7, 1953 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He went on to obtain his Bachelor's Degree from Iowa Wesleyan College in 1961. Following his graduation from college, Don taught at Wilton Elementary School from 1961-1966. He then purchased the Dog 'n' Suds Drive-In and was owner/manager until 1976. In 1976, Don obtained his realtor license beginning his career with Gibson and Gibson, Inc. He then owned Muscatine Real Estate Center and later Realty World Associates. Don then joined Pete Hatfield in partnership of 1st Realty of Muscatine- Better Homes and Gardens which was later sold into Ruhl and Ruhl from which he retired in 2013. He was a member of the KAABA Shriners and the Muscatine American Legion. Don enjoyed hunting, fishing, mowing on the tractor and always delighted in watching the community enjoy his Holiday Inflatable and Light Display on Mulberry.

Don will be deeply missed by his wife of 68 years, Ruth Sturms of Muscatine; children, Tony Sturms of Muscatine; Todd (Shelly) Sturms of Letts and Dawn (Matt) Dodds of Muscatine; grandchildren, Madison (Lucas) Nowak, CJ Sturms, Adam Dodds and Morgan Dodds; siblings, Jean Haller and Jim (Barb) Sturms all of Muscatine; brother-in-law Steve Shenk of Muscatine; and special family friend and other son, Mike Snyder of Muscatine.

Don was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Jun
22
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
6 Entries
Ruth and family, so sorry to hear of Don's passing. Sending love, prayers and sympathy to you all. Sorry I missed this. We would have been to the visitation.
Connie Thede
Family
June 24, 2021
Dawn im so sorry to see that your Dad passed. Prayers for your family at this difficult time.
Carla Schillig
June 24, 2021
Sincere sympathy to the family.
Jan Ransom
Other
June 24, 2021
Ruth, I am so sorry about Donnie's passing. He had a wonderful life and a great family so I know you will cherish all those memories. Donnie always had a smile on his face and he was a fun person---many memories from our school years. My deepest sympathy to you.
Suzie Phillips Hirsch
June 21, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to your family. My parents, Kenny and Marlene Sturms, thought fondly of Donnie! My Dad would share stories with me from their time spent together as cousins growing up in Muscatine. May your memories continue to give your family comfort during this time.
Teresa Sturms-Salyer
Family
June 20, 2021
So sorry to hear of Don's passing.He was a great guy.My dad Merle always spoke highly of Don. Our prayers go out to his family at this time.
Kenn Sturms
Family
June 19, 2021
