Donna J. Carlson

December 29, 1935-September 14, 2021

MUSCATINE–Donna J. Carlson, 85, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Calvary Church in Muscatine. Reverend Dan Schoepf will officiate. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Family will greet friends from 1:00 until 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at the church before the service. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, family requests that memorials be sent to Muscatine Firefighters Association, 312 E 5th Street, Muscatine, IA, 52761, in Donna's memory.

Donna was born on December 29, 1935, the daughter of Harry P. and Velma Van Zandt Schneider. She graduated from Muscatine High School in 1954. Donna married Robert D. Carlson on June 1, 1958, in Muscatine.

Donna was a Department Supervisor at Von Maur from 1983 until 1996 and later retired as a bank teller from Central State Bank in 2006. After retirement she volunteered at Trinity Muscatine Hospital.

She was a member of Spangler United Methodist Church, Wilton United Methodist Church, and most recently Calvary Church. She served on the Muscatine County Farm Bureau Women's board, was a 4-H leader, and a Sunday school teacher.

Donna is survived by her husband, Bob Carlson of Muscatine; three children, Victoria (Vince) Casaregola of St. Louis, MO, John (Laura) Carlson of Raleigh, NC, and Greg (Heather) Carlson of Muscatine, IA; six grandchildren, Maya and Marina Casaregola, Alicia and Alayna Carlson, and Colby and Creighton Carlson; two sisters, Betty (Raymond) Reutinger of Bend, OR, and Shirley (Kay) Grimm of Wilton, IA; and sisters-in-law, Bette Schneider and Linda Coder, both of Muscatine, IA.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Wayne Schneider; and brother-in-law, Douglas Coder.