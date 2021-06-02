Donna Puckett

October 14, 1949-May 29, 2021

MUSCATINE-Donna J. Puckett, 71, previously of Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Unity Point Trinity – Bettendorf.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at noon, at the American Legion. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to her family, Angie Puckett at 1111 W. 3rd Street, Wilton Iowa, 52778 or Sheena Krueger at 1453 231st Street, Letts, Iowa, 52754, for Christopher's care.

Donna was born on October 14, 1949, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Earl Moore and Laverne Bass. She married John Francis Puckett in 1966 in Aledo, Illinois. They later divorced and she never remarried.

She graduated from Joliet High School and then graduated from Muscatine Community College. She worked at CDS in Wilton until retirement.

Donna was the best cook and taught her family her favorite recipes. She was a feisty package of dynamite who loved her kids and grandkids. She was very caring and would help anyone in need of it.

Donna is survived by her children, Angie Puckett and Ed Zeman of Wilton, Sheena Krueger and husband, Steve, of Letts, Christopher Puckett of Muscatine, and Cody Clausen of Grandview; six grandchildren, Brittney Vargus, Michael Heath Jr., Nick Krueger, Corey Krueger, Ryan Krueger, and her special granddaughter, Taylor Clausen; three great grandchildren, Deegan Vargus, Porter Heath, and Addilyn Krueger; and two siblings, James Covey of Florida, and Janice Perry of Braidwood, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Robert, Darlene, Trish, and Joann.