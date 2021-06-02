Menu
Donna Puckett
1949 - 2021
BORN
1949
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Donna Puckett

October 14, 1949-May 29, 2021

MUSCATINE-Donna J. Puckett, 71, previously of Illinois, passed away on Saturday, May 29, 2021, at Unity Point Trinity – Bettendorf.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at noon, at the American Legion. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Memorials may be made to her family, Angie Puckett at 1111 W. 3rd Street, Wilton Iowa, 52778 or Sheena Krueger at 1453 231st Street, Letts, Iowa, 52754, for Christopher's care.

Donna was born on October 14, 1949, in Joliet, Illinois, the daughter of Earl Moore and Laverne Bass. She married John Francis Puckett in 1966 in Aledo, Illinois. They later divorced and she never remarried.

She graduated from Joliet High School and then graduated from Muscatine Community College. She worked at CDS in Wilton until retirement.

Donna was the best cook and taught her family her favorite recipes. She was a feisty package of dynamite who loved her kids and grandkids. She was very caring and would help anyone in need of it.

Donna is survived by her children, Angie Puckett and Ed Zeman of Wilton, Sheena Krueger and husband, Steve, of Letts, Christopher Puckett of Muscatine, and Cody Clausen of Grandview; six grandchildren, Brittney Vargus, Michael Heath Jr., Nick Krueger, Corey Krueger, Ryan Krueger, and her special granddaughter, Taylor Clausen; three great grandchildren, Deegan Vargus, Porter Heath, and Addilyn Krueger; and two siblings, James Covey of Florida, and Janice Perry of Braidwood, Illinois.

She is preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Robert, Darlene, Trish, and Joann.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 2, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Celebration of Life
12:00p.m.
American Legion
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I'm so sorry to hear of Donna's passing... I loved that little lady.. She always made me laugh . But the one thing I really admired in her was she told it like it was and never sugar coated it.. I will truly miss her. Angie if your family needs anything get AHOLD of me.. My condolences to U and your family. Miss seeing you.
Karen Flores
Friend
June 12, 2021
