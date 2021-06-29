Dorothy Dean Griffin

August 20, 1928-June 26, 2021

COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Dorothy Dean Griffin, 92, of Columbus Junction, passed away on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City. Graveside services will be held 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at Columbus City Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Dorothy Dean Carlisle was born on August 20, 1928 in Columbus Junction, Iowa the daughter of Dean and Mary (Skipton) Carlisle. On August 26, 1944, Dorothy was united in marriage to Robert Carl Griffin in Muscatine. Dorothy had worked at Smithcraft and Fine Impressions and later went to work for Dr. Harry Lowe at the Louisa County Veterinarian Clinic. She attended Columbus Junction and Columbus City United Methodist Churches. She loved to volunteer her time at Roundy Elementary School, the Columbus Junction Museum, the Farmer's Market and in the bakery department at the Louisa County Fair. Dorothy was honored as the Distinguished Citizen of the Columbus Day parade in 2014. Dorothy loved to travel with her husband, Bob enjoying many trips to Colorado. She and Bob also enjoyed dancing, spending a great deal of time dancing at the Moose Lodge.

Survivors include her three daughters, Diane, Nancy and Carolyn; son, Randy (Peg); six grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and grandparents; her beloved husband, Bob in 2002 and sister, Lorraine in 2003.