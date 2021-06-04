Doug Gulick

December 22, 1936-May 30, 2021

Doug Gulick, 84 of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Muscatine, Iowa from 1971 to 1986, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at Colonial Oaks Memory Care of Tulsa. He is survived by his son Jay Gulick and wife Jill, of Tulsa, and daughter Anne Burnham and husband Jeff of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and his 4 grandchildren, Kelsey, Emily, Ben, and Sara. Doug was preceded in death by his wife Beth Gulick.

Doug was born in Moberly, Missouri on December 22, 1936. He played baseball as a young man and also enjoyed fishing, golf, playing racquetball and visiting Vero Beach, Florida with family and friends.

A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.