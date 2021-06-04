Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Doug Gulick

Doug Gulick

December 22, 1936-May 30, 2021

Doug Gulick, 84 of Tulsa, Oklahoma, formerly of Muscatine, Iowa from 1971 to 1986, passed away Sunday May 30, 2021 at Colonial Oaks Memory Care of Tulsa. He is survived by his son Jay Gulick and wife Jill, of Tulsa, and daughter Anne Burnham and husband Jeff of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and his 4 grandchildren, Kelsey, Emily, Ben, and Sara. Doug was preceded in death by his wife Beth Gulick.

Doug was born in Moberly, Missouri on December 22, 1936. He played baseball as a young man and also enjoyed fishing, golf, playing racquetball and visiting Vero Beach, Florida with family and friends.

A private family remembrance will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in his honor to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 4, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Just learned of Doug´s death. We are friends from Cincinnati at Mt Washington Presbyterian Church. A small group of us always sat together at the 9:30am service, before Doug moved away. We´ve missed Doug since he moved. He was quiet and funny!! Our prayers are with the whole family.
Toni & Joe Pestro
November 2, 2021
Jay and family, I am so sorry to see that your dad passed away. My thoughts and prayers are with you.
Teresa Howell Chavarria
Other
June 22, 2021
Our deepest sympathy. We always enjoyed the times we spent with your parents in Muscatine.
Ben and Sharon Hanssen
June 8, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results