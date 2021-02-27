Doug Wannen

February 23, 2021

Doug Wannen, 76, formally of St. Paul, Minnesota, and Muscatine, Iowa, passed away at home this week surrounded by family. He died from complications related to Parkinson's.

Doug grew up on Long Island, New York. After graduating from college, he married his college sweetheart, Wendy. He earned two master's degrees in electrical engineering and computer science and worked for over forty years at several utility companies, including MidAmerican Energy and Ameren. He was active in the Lion's Club International, the National Society to Prevent Blindness, and IEEE. He also shared his mathematical expertise with many students over the years as a teacher and professional tutor.

He was married to his wife, Wendy, for 52 years. They had two daughters and three granddaughters. Doug appreciated the simple pleasures of home life and valued both faith and education. Doug loved spending time with his family, volunteering at church, traveling with his wife, taking pictures, visiting his favorite restaurants, and studying astronomy.

He is survived by his wife, Wendy; his daughters, Jennifer (Scott) and Heather (Doug); grandchildren, Marissa (Ryan), Helena, and Meg; brothers, Ken (Donna), Bruce, and William; as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his mother, Elizabeth; father, Charles; step-mother, Mary, and brother, Robert.

The family will hold a private memorial service at a later date. He will be forever in our hearts as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, family member, and friend. We are grateful for the many years and loving memories together.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that people offer memorial donations to the Parkinson's Foundation or the Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, Iowa. The family also encourages everyone to call their loved ones to share how much they mean to them.

