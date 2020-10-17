Douglas Blaine Coder

February 18, 1936-October 11, 2020

MUSCATINE-Douglas Coder formally of Muscatine, Iowa passed away peacefully in Scottsdale. He was surrounded by family.

Doug was born to Kenneth and Beatrice Coder on February 18, 1936.

Doug graduated from Muscatine High School and then from the University of Iowa Business School.

Linda Carlson, his wife of 62 years, was his high school sweet heart. They had two children.

Doug was a proud Veteran of the US Army and later served in the US Airforce at Strategic Air Command.

He enjoyed golf, Iowa Hawkeye football and basketball, Frank Sinatra, hamburgers, travel, and especially time spent with friends and family.

Doug was a businessman founding and operating several businesses in multiple industries.

Doug and Linda moved to Scottsdale, Arizona in 1986. They escaped the Arizona summers in Durango, Colorado.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; two sons, Steve (Terri) Coder and Scott (Angie) Coder; two grandchildren, Jessica and Maiya Coder; and sister, Diane Stych; and many life-long friends.

Arrangements entrusted to Messinger Pinnacle Peak Mortuary in Scottsdale, AZ.