Douglas John Griffin

December 30, 1969-March 3, 2021

MUSCATINE-Douglas John Griffin, 51, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home. Family only services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Muscatine. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Island United Methodist Church or Camp Courageous in memory of Doug. Online condolences can be may to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Doug was born December 30, 1969, in Muscatine, Iowa the son of John and Joan (Glenney) Griffin. After his father's death, he became the son of Fred and Joan Bartenhagen. He was a graduate of L&M High School.

Doug had multiple loving relationships in his lifetime. He loved and was proud of his step-children.

He was a member of the Island United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Muscatine Farm Bureau, the Moose and N.R.A.

A majority of his life was spent on the farm tilling the acres, harvesting the crops and enjoying the sunsets and campfires. He enjoyed working for Pioneer in Durant during the off season for farming. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.

His beautiful smile, great sense of humor and loving generous spirit will be deeply missed by his parents, Fred and Joan Bartenhagen, brother, Daniel Bartenhagen and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Griffin and grandparents, Merle and Mildred Glenney, Ernest and Wanda Bartenhagen and John and Beatrice O'Reilly.