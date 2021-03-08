Menu
Douglas John Griffin
1969 - 2021
BORN
1969
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

Douglas John Griffin

December 30, 1969-March 3, 2021

MUSCATINE-Douglas John Griffin, 51, of Muscatine, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at his home. Family only services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services in Muscatine. Burial will be in the Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life Service for friends and family will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Island United Methodist Church or Camp Courageous in memory of Doug. Online condolences can be may to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Doug was born December 30, 1969, in Muscatine, Iowa the son of John and Joan (Glenney) Griffin. After his father's death, he became the son of Fred and Joan Bartenhagen. He was a graduate of L&M High School.

Doug had multiple loving relationships in his lifetime. He loved and was proud of his step-children.

He was a member of the Island United Methodist Church. He was also a member of Muscatine Farm Bureau, the Moose and N.R.A.

A majority of his life was spent on the farm tilling the acres, harvesting the crops and enjoying the sunsets and campfires. He enjoyed working for Pioneer in Durant during the off season for farming. Most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends.

His beautiful smile, great sense of humor and loving generous spirit will be deeply missed by his parents, Fred and Joan Bartenhagen, brother, Daniel Bartenhagen and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father, John Griffin and grandparents, Merle and Mildred Glenney, Ernest and Wanda Bartenhagen and John and Beatrice O'Reilly.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Mar. 8, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
9
Service
10:30a.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I had the pleasure of meeting Doug in 2012 when I came to visit my aunt & uncle (Bridget and Marty Mills). Doug and I stayed connected on Facebook for many years after. He was a good man and will be missed even from down here in Florida. My deepest condolences to his family and friends.
Andrew G
March 13, 2021
Joan, Danny and family. So sorry for your loss of Doug. I am grateful I had a chance to spend some time with him shortly before his passing. Got to catch up on some great memories and shannigans from our times together at Wahkonsa and on our Harleys. RIP brother Doug.
Gary Gray
March 8, 2021
So sorry and sad to hear of Doug´s passing. He was a friend of my late husband and we always enjoyed visiting with him at the Moose Club. May he Rest In Peace.
Marian Harkness
March 7, 2021
