Earl Edward Evans
1936 - 2021
BORN
1936
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street
Muscatine, IA

Earl Edward Evans

January 28, 1936-August 26, 2021

MUSCATINE–Earl Edward Evans, 85, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Trinity Rock Island.

Earl was born on January 28, 1936, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Clayton and Marjorie Howar Evans. He married Lorene Wyldes in 1955.

A graveside service will be held 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 17, 2021 at Greenwood Cemetery. Masks are recommended at the graveside service. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to University of Iowa Stead Family Children's Hospital Fund in his name. https://donate.givetoiowa.org/s/1773/foundation/interior.aspx?sid=1773&gid=2&pgid=495&cid=1222&appealcode=2021GFWA Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

Earl graduated from Centerville High School in 1954. He was a self-employed carpenter.

He loved his family. Earl enjoyed boating and going to his grandchildren's ball games. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and a member of the Muscatine Boat Club. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work for the Sweetland Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Lorene of Muscatine; his daughters, Cynthia (Jed) Shoppa, of Muscatine, and Cheryl (Steve) Anson, of Muscatine; 5 grandchildren, Michelle Shoppa, Megan (Steve) Ford, Mitchell (Kori) Shoppa, Clayton (Amber) Anson and Jacob Anson; 5 great grandchildren with 2 more coming soon; one sister, Barbara (Rick) Brinegar; and many nieces and nephews.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Mark Shoppa.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Sep. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Graveside service
10:00a.m.
Greenwood Cemetery
IA
Funeral services provided by:
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
My sincere condolences on Earl's passing. We were in the CHS Class of 1954 together. He was a good man, liked by everyone. Rest in Peace.
Maurice Medland
School
September 15, 2021
RIP old friend
Lawrence Carlson
September 14, 2021
