Earl Edward Evans

January 28, 1936-August 26, 2021

MUSCATINE–Earl Edward Evans, 85, passed away on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at Trinity Rock Island.

Earl was born on January 28, 1936, in Centerville, Iowa, the son of Clayton and Marjorie Howar Evans. He married Lorene Wyldes in 1955.

Earl graduated from Centerville High School in 1954. He was a self-employed carpenter.

He loved his family. Earl enjoyed boating and going to his grandchildren's ball games. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan and a member of the Muscatine Boat Club. He also enjoyed doing carpentry work for the Sweetland Methodist Church.

He is survived by his wife Lorene of Muscatine; his daughters, Cynthia (Jed) Shoppa, of Muscatine, and Cheryl (Steve) Anson, of Muscatine; 5 grandchildren, Michelle Shoppa, Megan (Steve) Ford, Mitchell (Kori) Shoppa, Clayton (Amber) Anson and Jacob Anson; 5 great grandchildren with 2 more coming soon; one sister, Barbara (Rick) Brinegar; and many nieces and nephews.

Earl was preceded in death by his parents; and a grandson, Mark Shoppa.