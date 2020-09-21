Edith Mills

July 13, 1927-September 19, 2020

MUSCATINE-Edith Mills, 93, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at her home in Muscatine.

Edith Mary Zybarth was born on July 13, 1927, in Iowa City, Iowa, the daughter of John and Alice (Smith) Zybarth. On July 21, 1945, Edith was united in marriage to Benjamin Charles Mills in Des Moines. Edith was a homemaker and also worked for Thatcher Plastics, Huttig Woodworking and button factories in Muscatine. She enjoyed crocheting, flowers, gardening and cooking, but most of all, she dearly loved to spend time with her family.

Edith will be deeply missed by her children, James Mills of Muscatine, Jerry (Margaret) Mills of Sherrill and Mary Beth (David) Sissel of Muscatine; seven grandchildren, Sara (Gerald) Mills-Ryan, Lora (Bob) Livingstone, Josh (Deb) Mills, Katie (Jason) Knox, Ben (Rachel) Sissel, Bethany Sissel and Meredith Sissel; ten great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.

Edith was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ben on September 1, 2013 and twin sister, Ethel Devore.