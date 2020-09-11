Edward "Buster" Weber, Jr.

August 29, 1934- September 9, 2020

MUSCATINE-Edward "Buster" Weber, Jr., 86, of Muscatine passed away on September 9, 2020. Graveside services will be 1:30 P.M. September 15, 2020 at Muscatine Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. September 15, 2020 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Online condolences may be left at sandhfuneralservice.com.

Edward Weber, Jr. was born August 29, 1934, in Muscatine son of Edward and Violet (Bohling) Weber, Sr. Edward was a 1951 graduate of Muscatine High School which he lettered in football for the Muskies. Following graduation he attended The University of Iowa where he played football for the Hawkeyes. On July 28, 1956, Edward was united in marriage to Carolyn Lundy in Galesburg. Upon the death of his father in 1963, Edward returned to Muscatine to run the family business which was Weber & Sons Button Company and Iowa Pearl Button Company. In 1968, he won the election to become the Muscatine General Hospital Administrator. He was a member of the Wesley United Methodist Church, Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Bass Masters Fishing Club, Izaak Walton League, Triune Lodge, Kaaba Temple Shrine, Zaraphath Consistory, DeMolay Commandery and a 50 year Royal Arch Mason. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards, flowers, the stock market and apple trees.

Edward will be deeply missed by his daughters, Susan Weber (David Newcomb, Sr.) Vela and Debra Weber Daehn, all of Muscatine and Julie Weber Ganzer of Wilton; 9 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; siblings, Warren (Roselie) Weber and Pam (Jim) Schenkel, all of Muscatine; nieces and nephews and his fishing buddy, Wally Hartman.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Carolyn on February 25, 2020; daughter, Lynne in 2017 and sister, June Marshek.