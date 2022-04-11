Edwin C. "Buzz" Carstens

January 31, 1936-April 6, 2022

Edwin C. "Buzz" Carstens, 86, of Davenport, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 at the Crest Health Center in Davenport.

Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, April 11, 2022 at Grace United Methodist Church in Davenport where he was a member. Visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the services on Monday at the church. Private committal services will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ridgecrest Foundation or to King's Harvest Pet Rescue. McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home of Bettendorf, Iowa is assisting the family with arrangements.

Ed was born January 31, 1936 in Davenport, the son of Edwin H. & Esther M. (Listebarger) Carstens. He graduated from Davenport High School in 1954 and spent 13 years in the U.S. Naval Reserves, serving two years active duty from 1955 to 1957.

Ed was united in marriage to Judith "Marlene" Johnson in Moline, Illinois on August 12, 1956. She preceded him in death on June 11, 2018.

He retired in 1995 after 38 years with Mid-American Energy. He started as a clerk-technical, then as a draftsman apprentice, draftsman, engineer technician and electrical maintenance supervisor.

He was on the Eastern Iowa Light and Power Cooperative Board of Directors for nine years.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughters and sons-in-law, Natalie & Tim Mortell of Davenport and Lisa and Curt Determan of LeClaire, Iowa; his son and daughter-in-law, Bryan & Amy Carstens of Libertyville, Illinois; eight grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Marlene, Ed was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Dennis Kuehl; his brother-in-law, Bill Johnson; and his son-in-law, D.T. Stanton.

