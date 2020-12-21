Elaine Jarrard Oakland

January 27, 1925-December 17, 2020

Elaine J. Oakland, age 95, of Maple Grove, formerly of Golden Valley, died Thursday, December 17, 2020 at the Annandale Care Center while under hospice care.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, December 28, 2020 at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, Brooklyn Park with Fr. Andrew Zipp as Celebrant. Private burial will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials are preferred to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memphis, TN. The services will be live-streamed on the funeral home's website.

Marie Elaine Jarrard was born January 27, 1925 in Muscatine, Iowa to William and Kathryn (Donlan) Jarrard. Elaine grew up with her family in Muscatine, where she attended St. Mathias Catholic High School, graduating in 1943. She then furthered her education at Marycrest College in Davenport, Iowa. Elaine worked as the station manager of KWPC in Muscatine. On July 21, 1951, she was united in holy matrimony to Ronald Howard Oakland at St. Mathias Catholic Church. They made their home in Omaha, Nebraska before moving to Golden Valley in 1955. Elaine and Ron were blessed with 9 children and as the children grew, she did volunteer work with The Church of Good Shepherd, hosting multiple clergy as they visited the area. She also volunteered as the chairperson for the Third Ward and worked as a campaign manager for multiple Republican candidates within the Ward. Elaine spent the last 11 years of her professional career as a REALTOR for Burnett Realty. Elaine and Ron then moved to Maple Grove and became members of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Brooklyn Park, eventually retiring there. Elaine enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, traveling, dabbling in the stock market, and (let's not forget) cheering for her beloved Minnesota Vikings.

She is survived by her children, Mark (Jan) Oakland of Minneapolis, Susan Oakland of Minneapolis, Greg (Marcy) Oakland of South Haven, Mary (Ron) Stephens of Tracy, Margaret (Rory) Showers of Blaine, Judy (Steve) Steinmetz of Jim Falls, WI, Steve (Sandy) Oakland of Brooklyn Park, and Dan Oakland of Maple Grove; 12 grandchildren, Dan, Emily, Tim, Matt, Alex, Jason, Corrine, Tony, Annie, Ben, Kathryn, and Josh; 17 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Pat (Rita) Jarrard of Apple Valley; and many nieces, nephews, and other family members. Elaine was preceded in death by her parents, Bill and Queenie Jarrard; husband, Ron; son, Dave; great-grandson, Logan Stephens; and brothers, Jack and Bob Jarrard.

