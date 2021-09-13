Elbert "Jim" Ingersoll

August 6, 1944-September 9, 2021

COLUMBUS JUNCTION-Elbert "Jim" Ingersoll, 77, of Columbus Junction, passed Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Cox Medical Center in Branson, Missouri. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Columbus Junction. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at the Victory Christian Center in Columbus Junction. Family requests those who attend to wear royal blue and white or black and gold clothing if possible. Burial will be in the Columbus City Cemetery. Following the committal service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Elbert James Ingersoll was born on August 6, 1944, in Otto, Kansas, the son of Wallace James and Alice Louise (Lowe) Ingersoll Pantel. He was a 1963 graduate of Columbus Community School. On June 29, 1983, Jim was united in marriage to Anita Mae Hutchison in Fredonia. He worked at HON Industries for 34 years, retiring in 2001. Jim was a member of the Victory Christian Center where he was a greeter. He enjoyed attending church and serving the Lord. Jim also enjoyed high school sports, known for giving out gumballs to the softball team, going to Branson to see his favorite entertainer, Clay Cooper, attending the Iowa State Fair, walking five miles a day, known as the town walker, giving out $2.00 bills to the kids at church at Christmas and feeding and watching the birds, deer and squirrels, but most of all, Jim dearly loved to spend time with his family.

Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Anita of Columbus Junction; children, Pam (Kevin) Dye of Cedar Rapids, Vickie (Doug) Wilson of Columbus Junction, Ritch (Kindra) Mumm of Cedar Rapids and Todd (Deanne) Mumm of Parnell; daughter-in-law, Kim Ingersoll of Parnell; 17 grandchilden, Mitchel Bloomquist, Maxwell Bloomquist, Whitney Howell, Molly McAfee, Abbey Travis, Charly Ingersoll, Daryan Ingersoll, Avery Mumm, McKenna Mumm, Amanda Kruse, Katie Murrey, Bryson Mumm, Braden Mumm, Tiffany VanHyfte, Jacob Dye, Logan Voparil and Mitchell Byerly; nine great-grandchildren; sisters, Loretta Kester of Kansas City, Missouri and Patty Hagan of Caddo Gap, Arkansas; special friends, Cheryl and Mitchell Byerly, Farrel and Connie Wiley, Bob and Cheryl Curtis, Troy and Michelle McCarthy and family, Clay and Tina Cooper and many, many more.

Elbert was preceded in death by his parents; step-father, Charles Pantel; son Jim Ingersoll; sister Mickey Toth and brothers-in-law, Ron Engroff and Gene Kester.