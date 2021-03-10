Menu
Ellen Marie "Ellie" Howe
FUNERAL HOME
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street
Bloomington, IL

Ellen "Ellie" Marie Howe

June 20, 1956-March 3, 2021

BLOOMINGTON-Ellen "Ellie" Marie Howe, 64 of Bloomington passed away at 5:04 AM Wednesday March 3, 2021 at Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal.

There was a funeral for Ellie at 11 AM on Monday March 8, 2021 at Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home in Bloomington. Reverend Tiffany Black officiated. There was a visitation one hour prior to the service at the Memorial Home. Interment was in Park Hill Cemetery in Bloomington.

Ellie was born in Alva, Oklahoma on June 20, 1956 to Alfred Angelo and Mary Emma Bell Cantrell Kriegh. They preceded her in death in 1994 and 2009. She married Thomas Howe on June 6, 1982 in Alva. He survives. She is also survived by two sisters Mary (Jim) McDonald of Cherokee, OK and Janet Speaker of Enid, OK, one brother Alfred Leslie (Keli) Kriegh of Vine Grove, KY, and seventeen nieces and nephews.

Ellie worked as an Intensive Care nurse until health problems forced her to retire. She had lifelong interests in art, music, dogs, and gardening. She served as choir director as a teenager, played the clarinet, and was active in choral music at the churches she attended throughout her life. In recent years she was very active in the Festival of Trees sponsored by the Baby Fold, both in designing trees and decorations and encouraging others to do so.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Baby Fold or the Children's Discovery Museum.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
8
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
Mar
8
Funeral
11:00a.m.
Calvert & Metzler Memorial Home Bloomington Chapel
1115 East Washington Street, Bloomington, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Tom, so sorry to hear of your loss.
John Mull
March 24, 2021
John and Mary Mull
March 24, 2021
Tom, please know you are in my thoughts and prayers.
Sandy Bean
March 10, 2021
So glad i got to meet you and take care of you i enjoyed talking crafts. And watching baking shows
Martha Skelton
March 9, 2021
Ellen touched a special place in my heart. My deepest sympathies.
Mary Keith
March 9, 2021
Therapy Team at The Loft Rehab
March 7, 2021
Our condolences go out to Tom, and his and Ellen's immediate family. Though no one can take away the sorrow, we hope the support and loving concern of others will bring comfort and strength. Al and I will miss Ellen's witty and whimsical Christmas letters.
Al and Barbara Collins
March 7, 2021
