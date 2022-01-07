Else A. Paul

November 8, 1933-January 2, 2022

MUSCATINE-Else A. Paul, 88, of Muscatine passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Trinity Medical Center in Rock Island. Graveside services will be held at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery. The family requests memorials for Else be made out to the Muscatine Humane Society. Please send to the Else Paul Memorial c/o of Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral Home, 2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, Iowa 52761. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Else' arrangements.

Else Auguste Gaetke was born on November 8, 1933 in Altendorf, Germany, the daughter of Emil and Auguste (Richters) Gaetke. On June 30, 1956, Else was united in marriage to Leonard Paul in Muscatine, Iowa. When Else first came to the Muscatine area she worked at the Schmarje Button Factory and cleaned homes. She later owned and operated along with her husband, Paul's and Paul's Two in Muscatine for 35 years. Else was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Questers Antique Club and the Muscatine Garden Club. She was a great supporter of the Muscatine Symphony, Cedar Street Arboretum and the Muscatine Humane Society. Else was very talented with her crafts, baking, gardening and sewing. She was a kind woman with a big heart who loved and care for others and loved to entertain them in her home.

Else will be deeply missed by her dog, Lucky; siblings Willi Gaetke, Christa Von Der Fecht and Agnes Brummer, all of Germany; several nieces, nephews and cousins and many dear friends.

Else was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Leonard in 2011; and two brothers, Heini Gaetke and Edu Richters.