Elvira Jimenez

March 17, 1941-September 22, 2021

Elvira Jimenez, 80, of Muscatine, passed away Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at Premier Estates of Muscatine. A funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at St. Mathias Catholic Church in Muscatine with Fr. Chris Weber officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a prayer service at 6:30 pm at the Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will be held at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Elvira was born March 17, 1941 in Vicente Guerrero Durango, Mexico, the daughter of Jose and Belen (Martinez) Ramirez. She attended school in Mexico. Elvira was united in marriage to Paulo Jimenez on January 16, 1956 in Mexico. She was a dedicated homemaker and enjoyed crocheting, puzzles, gardening and spending time with her family.

Elvira will be deeply missed by her husband, Paulo Jimenez of Muscatine, Iowa; daughter, Maria Alba of Muscatine, Iowa; grandchildren: Berta Alba of Port Byron, Illinois; Jorge Alba of Muscatine, Iowa; David Alba of Muscatine, Iowa; Cruz Alba of Chicago, Illinois; Pablo Alba of Muscatine, Iowa; and Elvira Alba of Muscatine, Iowa; eight great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and siblings: Gloria Ramirez of Mexico; Rosa Ramirez of Mexico; Maria Ramirez of Mexico; and Candelaria Venegas of California; and many nieces and nephews.

Elvira was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Petronilo Ramirez.