Emil Wolfmueller

November 22, 1938-December 27, 2021

MUSCATINE-Emil Wolfmueller, 83, of Muscatine, passed away Monday, December 27, 2021, at Mercy Hospital, Iowa City, Iowa. A private graveside service will be held at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

Survivors include daughters; Esther Knockel and Miriam Ingalls. Grandchildren; Anthony Wolfmueller, Charles Knockel, Brooke Ingalls, and Amber Ingalls, along with one great grandson, Cavan Wolfmueller.

Emil was preceded in death by his parents, son Andreas Wolfmueller, his wife of 25 years, Mary-Irene McDonald.

Emil Wolfmueller was born on November 22, 1938, in Hagen, Westfalia, Germany. Emil came to the United States in 1965 to become an American citizen. He took classes at the Muscatine Community College to become a tool and die maker. Emil worked for John Deere, Hon Industries, and IBP(Tyson), for 45 years. He volunteered at Wesley United Methodist Church in Muscatine after retirement. Emil loved to garden, and spending time with family. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of flowers, the family would encourage you to make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House in Iowa City.

Online condolences and messages may be shared with the family at cedarmemorial.com under Obituaries.