Ethel E. Proctor

August 31, 1945-December 11, 2021

Ethel E. Proctor, 76, of Moscow passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Lutheran Living. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine. Private family entombment will be held in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery Community Garden Mausoleum. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Ethel Ellen Proctor was born on August 31, 1945 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Lyle and Rebecca (Shoemaker) Newton. On October 28, 1978, Ethel was united in marriage to Elwood Proctor in Moscow. Ethel worked several years for H. J. Heinz before retiring in 1978. She enjoyed crafting, collecting Hallmark items and most importantly spending time with her family.

Ethel will be deeply missed by her son, Phillip (Sandy) Newton of Carter Lake, Iowa; grandchildren, Nathan Newton and Kim (Kory) Hanna; great grandson, Kason Hanna; siblings, Charles (Jodi) Newton of Springfield, Missouri, Donald Newton of Bettendorf, Anna King of Moberly, Missouri and Mary (Rodney) Nordbrock of Waterloo, Iowa and several nieces and nephews.

Ethel was preceded in death by her parents, Lyle and Rebecca Newton; husband, Elwood on October 17, 2021 and sisters, Norma West and Wanda Beverlin.