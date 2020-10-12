Etta Honea

June 16, 1934-October 11, 2020

MUSCATINE-Etta Honea, 86, of Muscatine, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Burial will follow the service at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. until service time at the funeral home. A memorial has been established at the funeral home in memory of Etta. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Etta M. Honea was born on June 16, 1934 in Muscatine, Iowa, the daughter of Charles and Della (Peak) Honea. She retired from Thatcher Plastics. Etta was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary American Legion in Muscatine. She was a very independent woman. Etta was an avid reader and enjoyed visiting and spending time with the Cottage Grove ladies.

Etta will be deeply missed by many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

Etta was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Robert, John and Richard.