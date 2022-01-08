Evelyn Gladys Reed

January 19, 1934-January 4, 2022

MUSCATINE-Evelyn Gladys Reed, 87, of Muscatine, died Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Unity Point Hospital in Rock Island. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, January 12, 2022 at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services, Muscatine. Interment will be held at Conesville Cemetery. Following the interment, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the American Legion in Muscatine. Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 A.M. until service time at the funeral home. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Evelyn's name.

Evelyn Gladys Reed was born on January 19, 1934 in Louisa County, Iowa, the daughter of Ralph L. and Thelma Gladys (Anthony) Solomon. She married Lloyd Schrier in 1950 and Richard Curry in 1960, they preceded her in death. She married Loren Allison in 1956 and they later divorced. She was united in marriage to Paul Reed on August 5, 1978 in Muscatine, Iowa, also precedes her in death.

Evelyn was an owner and operator of the Redwood Motel in Muscatine, Iowa. She was a member of the Moose, American Legion and Eagles Club. She loved playing bingo, the game of Yahtzee and spending time with her family.

She will be deeply missed by her children: Sherry Leonard of Muscatine; Kathy Schrier of Iowa City; Laurie Freeman of Muscatine; 10 grandchildren; many beloved great-grandchildren and siblings, Jessica Johnson and Willard Solomon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Ralph & Thelma Solomon, sister; Dolores Davis, brothers; Dean Solomon, Darrell Solomon, one daughter, Laura Curry and one son, Greg Allison; one granddaughter Sarah Havens; one grandson Jessie Leaver.