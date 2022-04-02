Frances M. Weiershauser

March 15, 1927-March 30, 2022

Frances Mae Weiershauser, age 95, of Swartz Creek, MI, formerly of Muscatine, IA, passed away March 30, 2022 at Springvale Assisted Living, Swartz Creek. Cremation Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Homes, Miller Road Chapel 8138 Miller Rd., Swartz Creek. Frances was born March 15, 1927 in Newton, IA. She moved to Muscatine, IA in 1942 and Graduated from Muscatine High School in 1945.

Frances married Jack Weiershauser on May 18, 1947. They had two sons, Michael; born October 1, 1950 in Muscatine, IA, and Kevin Scott born August 26, 1952 in Muscatine IA.

After High School, Frances was employed at Stanley Engineering as a Draftsman. She later became the Manager of the local S & H Green Stamp Store until it closed. Frances was affectionately known as the "Green Stamp Lady." She also was employed in the office at JC Penney and at various Banks in Muscatine.

Upon Jack's retirement in 1990, they moved to Lake Kiowa, TX Golf Community. Fran was active in Women's Golf activities and Bridge Clubs.

After Jack's passing in 2010, Frances moved to Swartz Creek, MI, to be closer to her family. Frances had a lively sense humor and enjoyed watching sports on TV. She retained this demeanor despite battling severe dementia for approximately 10 years.

Frances is survived by: her son, Michael Craig, wife Debbie and granddaughter, Sarah; son, Kevin Scott and wife Judy and step son, Max. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Burial to be held in Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. No services will be held.

Memorial Contributions may be made to The Alzheimer's Association or The Alzheimer's Foundation or to the charity of your choice.