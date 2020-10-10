Frank Lee Roy Adkison

May 28, 1933-September 17, 2020

MUSCATINE-Frank Adkison, 87 of Muscatine passed away Thursday September 17, 2020 at Windmill Manor in Coralville.

Frank was born May 28, 1933 to James Adkison and Mildred (Dusenberry) Adison. Frank enjoyed a long career as a design engineer with various turkey processing companies. He also enjoyed building street rods and fishing in earlier years.

Frank is survived by sons Randy and Terry from a previous marriage. Also surviving, his wife Patsy of Muscatine, daughter Sherrie and Tom of Wilton, grandson Ryan Simpson(Crystal) & great-grandson Parker along with many nieces, nephews & cousins. He was proceeded in death by his parents,1 brother & 2 sisters.

As per his wishes, there will be no services.