Gary D. Shepard

June 20, 1940-December 11, 2020

ILLINOIS CITY–Gary D. Shepard, 80, of Illinois City, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020, at UnityPoint Rock Island.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online Condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com

Gary was born on June 20, 1940, in Muscatine, the son of Donald and Ethel Spence Shepard.

Gary was a veteran of the Iowa National Guard. He was a farmer. Gary enjoyed watching the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Chicago Cubs.

Gary is survived by his children, Lance Shepard and his wife, Trudi, of New Boston, Illinois, Amanda Shepard of Tipton, Iowa; seven grandchildren, Zack and Bree Stumbo, Stormi Stumbo and Kenny, Becca Stumbo and Dale, Caitlin and Brad Hruby, Adriana Stumbo, Dylan Shepard, and Blake Shepard; several great grandchildren; one brother, Donnie Shepard of Washburn, Iowa; and his significant other, Rita Bates.

He is preceded in death by his parents.