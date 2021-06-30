Gary Wayne Smith

July 23, 1940-May 30, 2021

Gary Wayne Smith, 80, of Abilene KS, formerly of Spencer, IA and Marshalltown, IA, passed peacefully away surrounded by family on Sunday, May 30, 2021 at Wesley Medical Center in Wichita, KS. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Disposition was by inurnment. Funeral services were provided by Wulf-Ast Mortuary in Colwich, KS.

Gary was born July 23, 1940 at Mercy Hospital in Iowa City, IA, the son of Merrill W. Smith and Alice (Crawford) Smith. He was a 1958 graduate of Nichols High School in Muscatine County, IA. In 1962, Gary married Camilla Pike, also a graduate of Nichols High School. Together, they had four children. Gary worked in construction and owned his own construction company in Marshalltown, IA. In 1988, after 26 years of marriage, Gary and Camilla divorced.

Gary later moved to Spencer, IA, where he met and married Joyce Francis. Gary enjoyed being with family and watching all sports. He especially enjoyed Iowa State basketball. His children and grandchildren were able to gather for his 80th birthday and he said it was the best weekend of his life.

Gary will be deeply missed by his wife of 32 years, Joyce Francis-Smith, his children, Kristine (Joseph) Naglich of Yardley, PA, Craig (Shari) Smith of Solomon, KS, Shari (Dan) Cahalan of Laurel, IA, Steven Smith of Palatine, IL, his step-son Kent Francis of Phoenix, AZ, as well as eleven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and his older brother Donald (Karleene) Smith of Ames, IA. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, his brother, Robert Smith, and his sister, Evelyn Gowdy.

A memorial for Gary has been created on findagrave.com. It may be viewed by entering the number 228012539 in the memorial ID box on the home page.