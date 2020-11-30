Dana, Stephanie and I were so sorry to hear of Gene's passing.

Such a wonderful and thoughtful man. Very McNeely, easy to talk to, and loved his wife and you.

I've missed them both ever since moving to Davenport. Haven't seen you since then either. Hope you are well and staying safe, as I'm doing. Steph had Covid for about 10 days and I was on quarantine because of that, but all is well now.

We won't be there for the burial but we'll have you and your family in our hearts and prayers.

Rest in Peace, Gene and GOD Bless you All.



Marilyn and Stephanie Kean Friend November 21, 2020