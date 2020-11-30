Published by The Muscatine Journal on Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
30
Graveside service
1:00p.m.
Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery
All Veteran's Memorial
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
GUEST BOOK
5 Entries
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Jane Kreimeyer
Friend
November 23, 2020
I have many fond memories of Gene and Alberta from church. Gene was such a quiet, gentle man. I always enjoyed visiting with him. I am truly sorry to hear of his passing but happy that he has joined Alberta in his heavenly home.
Deborah Hurd
Friend
November 22, 2020
Dana, Stephanie and I were so sorry to hear of Gene's passing. Such a wonderful and thoughtful man. Very McNeely, easy to talk to, and loved his wife and you. I've missed them both ever since moving to Davenport. Haven't seen you since then either. Hope you are well and staying safe, as I'm doing. Steph had Covid for about 10 days and I was on quarantine because of that, but all is well now. We won't be there for the burial but we'll have you and your family in our hearts and prayers. Rest in Peace, Gene and GOD Bless you All.
Marilyn and Stephanie Kean
Friend
November 21, 2020
Dana, so sorry for your loss. Loved visiting with your folks when I worked at Sunset View. Two very special people.
Carol Schult
Friend
November 21, 2020
So sorry to hear about Gene. He was a great man. I worked with Gene when he worked for Kohrs. I worked at Oscar Mayer. So sorry for your loss.