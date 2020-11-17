George H. Roth

March 26, 1924-November 13, 2020

MUSCATINE-George H. Roth, 96, of Muscatine, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus of natural causes.

A private funeral service will be held. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to AWANA Hillcrest Baptist Church and AWANA Mulford Evangelical Free Church. Online condolences: www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

George was born on March 26, 1924, in Muscatine, the son of John Herman and Freida L. Becker Roth. He married Anna Viola Cunningham. He then married Edna Leum on October 1, 1966.

He worked as an electrician for Huttig and HON, retiring in 1994. He was a HAM Radio operator and built an HO scale model railroad named Rock Valley Central Railroad. George was passionate about his faith and enjoyed working with the AWANA youth group for over 30 years. He was an avid baseball fan, cheering for both the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago Cubs.

George was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II and later in the Army National Guard with a MASH unit during the Korean War.

George is survived by his wife, Edna Roth of Muscatine; five children, Pamela Roth Slovack of Bettendorf, Roger Wm. Roth of Muscatine, Melodie Borgrud of Newark, Ohio, Linda Leum Hesseltine of Pueblo, Colorado, and Carol Lewandowski and husband, John, of Bettendorf; seven grandchildren, Charity Harmon (Jim Kress) of Muscatine, Matthew Slovack and wife, Candice, their sons Nathan and Braden, all of Colona, Illinois, Marie Slovack Copenhaver, her son Spencer, and Kellie Borgrud, all of Fargo, North Dakota.

He is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, and three sisters.