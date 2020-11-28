Gerald 'Jerry' Lee Sneddon

May 8, 1949-November 25, 2020

WILTON-Gerald 'Jerry' Lee Sneddon, 71, of Wilton, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at Unity Point Muscatine.

A private family service will be held on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Legion in Muscatine.

Jerry was born on May 8, 1949, in Muscatine, the son of Carl W. and Dorothy Bailey Sneddon. He married Joan Zybarth on May 22, 1971, in Rock Island, Illinois.

He graduated from Muscatine High School in 1967. Jerry was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps from 1968 to 1970. Serving with 1st BN, 3rd Marines in Vietnam. He was a member of the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars.

He retired from Hon Oak Steel.

Jerry was not a man of few words, with advice and tall tales at the ready. He never met a stranger. Jerry found great enjoyment in the company of his grandchildren, attending their activities and helping them out as much as he could. In his youth, Jerry enjoyed motorcycle dirt track racing and fast cars. He loved to cook and share meals with his family.

Jerry was an outdoorsman, lifelong hunter, and fisherman. He recently returned from his last fishing trip in Wisconsin with his best cousin, Dean.

He is survived by his wife, Joan Sneddon of Wilton; children, Jared Sneddon (Janelle) of Fruitland, Jill Urmie (Kory) of Wilton, and Becky Cain (Larry) of Kentucky; grandchildren, Sophia, Aubrey, Jillian and Hailey Sneddon, Joseph Gephart, Casey Gephart (Maliree), Dru Raisbeck, Vivian Urmie, Caitlin Birchfield (Ryan), Kayla Freeman, Cody Freeman, and Jacob Cain; siblings, Richard (Ann) Sneddon, Tom (Vicki) Sneddon, Carl Jr. (Joe) (Kathy), Peggy Sneddon, and Kathy (Dave) Crosley; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents; and sister and brother-in-law, Carlene and Bob Wilbur.