Gloriann Hart
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
Gloriann Hart

January 7, 1940-December 7, 2020

Gloriann Hart, 80, of Muscatine, passed away on Monday, December 7, 2020, at her home in Muscatine. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. The Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine is caring for Gloriann's family and arrangements.

Gloriann Cullen was born on January 7, 1940, in Trenton, Missouri, the daughter of Ralph Edward and Mary Ruth (Feustel) Cullen. Gloriann went to Muscatine Junior College receiving her Associates Degree, then the University of Iowa receiving her BA Degree in Education. She later earned an MBA from St. Ambrose University.

On December 29, 1965, Gloriann was united in marriage to Ronald E. Hart in Muscatine. She was employed at Muscatine Community College from 1978 - 1995 as a Special Needs Instructor, was the co-owner of Signature of Elegance from 1991 to 2000. After retiring in 1995, she went on to teach troubled youth at the Annie Wittenmyer Youth Center as an instructor. Gloriann was a member of the Faith United Church of Christ.

Gloriann enjoyed spending time with friends and family, playing cards and board games, crafting, and wintering in Florida. She was considered the glue that held the family together and was the maker of many fond memories.

Gloriann will be deeply missed by her husband of 55 years, Ronald of Muscatine; her children, Amanda Hart (Barry Blaesing) of Muscatine and Travis R. Hart of Iowa City; three grandchildren, Cullen Stauffer-Hart Wookey (Lindsay York), Carson Morrow-Hart Wookey and Carder Ronald-Hart Ames (Caroline Daum); niece Barb Letherby, who was with Gloriann in her final days, her nieces and nephews and her many friends whom she cherished deeply.

Gloriann was preceded in death by her parents and one sister, Rosemary Letherby.


My sympathy to the family.
Jean Markwell (Ziehl)
December 20, 2020
Amanda so sorry for your loss, -- she´s a wonderful lady ! - Andy -
Andrew salazar
December 16, 2020
Amanda, so sorry to hear of your moms passing. May all your memories of the good times with her give you comfort.
Lee Ann Greeb
December 14, 2020
