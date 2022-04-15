Gordon Schaer

July 12, 1947-April 11, 2022

EASTVALE, CA.-Gordon Schaer, 74, passed away April 11 of injuries sustained in a car accident March 27.

Gordon was born July 12, 1947, in Muscatine and graduated from Muscatine High School. A Marine veteran, he served in Vietnam. He loved going to antique stores and swap meets, buying and selling.

After being a butcher for several years, he joined David Levy and John Latino as owners of the David Levy Company. He was Vice-President in charge of Shipping and Receiving.

Gordon is survived by sons Jason of California and Matthew of The Netherlands; and his companion of more than 25 years, Nony Bernal. He was preceded in death by his parents.

After cremation in California, his remains will be brought to Muscatine at a later date to be buried near his parents at Muscatine Memorial Park Cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at that time.