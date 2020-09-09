Gregg A. Garvin

November 28, 1968-September 4, 2020

MOSCOW, IA- Gregg Alan Garvin, 51, passed away peacefully September 4, 2020, at his home surrounded by loved ones. He was born to Dean and Shirley Garvin on Thanksgiving Day in 1968. Gregg grew up on a farm south of Wilton where everyone had nicknames. His was "Pardner" or "Pard".

Gregg traded his baby bottles in for a pony at a very young age. By nightfall, he was ready to trade back. He rode ponies and horses at horse shows and county fairs. He then graduated to motorcycles and raced competitively. He was known to ride wheelies on blacktops and gravel roads, which sent his mom over the top. (Karma caught up with Gregg when he had children later.) He was an avid outdoorsman, hunting and fishing, and spent countless hours doing the same with his children.

Gregg graduated from Wilton High School and from Hamilton Tech with a degree in electronic engineering. In 2001 he married Kelly Dykstra and later divorced, but remained friends, and together continued to raise their three children. Gregg resided in Moscow, Iowa.

Gregg was an organ donor and hoped to help fight cancer. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the University of Iowa Center for Advancement in Gregg's honor. He fought hard and was an inspiration, never complaining. He touched many lives, and continues to do so.

Gregg was preceded in death by his father, Dean Garvin, and a very good friend, Gomer Hamilton. He is survived by his mother, Shirley Garvin of Muscatine; his children Taylor, Alexa, and Gunner and their mother Kelly, all of Wilton; his girlfriend Kate Carter of Wilton; his siblings, Randy (Terri) Garvin of Wilton, Lisa Young (Bruce Lindle) of Muscatine, Dena (Guy) Dierikx of Blue Grass; and Kristi (Dolan) Burreson of Decorah; great friends Robert and Staci Kirkman; and his sweet dog Izzy.

A celebration of life in Gregg's honor will be Sunday, September 20th at 2:00 at the Wilton Community Center. Feel free to wear a mask.