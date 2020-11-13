Gregg P. Hawley

April 8, 1947-November 7, 2020

MUSCATINE-Gregg P. Hawley, 73, of Muscatine, passed away on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Rock Island National Cemetery. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com. Snyder & Hollenbauh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine in caring for Gregg's arrangements and his family.

Gregg Porter Hawley was born on April 8, 1947 in Muscatine, Iowa the son of James and Janet (Mohr) Hawley. Gregg was a 1965 graduate of Muscatine High School; also graduating from Muscatine Community College and attending the University of Iowa. He proudly served his country in the United States Army in Korea during the Vietnam Era. On July 10, 1971, Gregg was united in marriage to Nancy Parker in Muscatine. Gregg worked for HON industries in customer services, retiring in 2000. After retirement he worked for River Rehab Physical Therapy and On Time Delivery. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion of Muscatine, Blackhawk Car Club and past member of the Moose Lodge. He enjoyed camping, boating, muscle cars, fishing and traveling. One of Gregg's very proud moments was on August 10, 2018 when he was presented the Quilt of Valor with his family present.

Gregg will be deeply missed by his wife, Nancy; sons, Jon (Megan) Hawley of Milton, Georgia; Jake (Claire) Hawley of Brighton, United Kingdom; grandchildren, Porter Hawley, Hermione, Otto and Frida Hawley; brothers, Chris (Janina) Hawley of Fruitland, Randy (Donna) Hawley of Everett, WA and Curt (Nornie) Hawley of Loveland, CO and several nieces and nephews.

Gregg was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Steve Hawley.