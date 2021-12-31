Gretchen M. Courtney

January 15, 1929-December 19, 2021

NEW HAMPTON-Gretchen Courtney, age 92, of New Hampton (formerly of Nashua) was called home to be with God unexpectedly from a cardiac event on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City, IA. Funeral Services were 10:30 a.m. Thursday, December 23, 2021, at St. John's Lutheran Church in Nashua with private interment at Oak Hill Cemetery, Nashua. Visitation was Wednesday, December 22 at Hugeback -Johnson Funeral Home in New Hampton from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m., and 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. before the Funeral on Thursday.