Gwendolyn G. Hansen

June 10, 1936-November 22, 2020

Gwendolyn G. Hansen passed from this life peacefully on November 22, 2020 with courage, grace and the love from her precious daughters, Julie and Joni. She was 84 years young in life and in heart.

Gwen was born in Oak Park, IL. , June 10, 1936, the second oldest of six children. Her family moved to Crystal Lake, IL. when she was 1 year old and then moved to Burton's Bridge, IL. when she was 10 years old. She grew up there and graduated from Crystal Lake High School in 1954. She graduated from Whitewater University, Whitewater, WI. in 1959 with a B. A. in Education. She was proud of her affiliation with Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority and continued to visit and travel with her sorority sisters whom she adored the rest of her life.

She met her Dear husband, Ronald H. Hansen, while in college. They were married in 1959. They moved to Muscatine, IA. after Ron got his M.A. at the University of IA. in 1961. Ron & Gwen were blessed with two wonderful daughters, Joni of Phoenix, AZ. and Julie Gasway of Cedar Rapids.

Ron taught at the Community College until he passed away in 1995. Gwen was an elementary teacher for 8 years and an elementary librarian for 35 years in the Muscatine Public Schools. She automated the library system and embraced learning the computer and designing a web site which her daughters were so proud of. Gwen continued learning technology even after she retired. She emailed & texted her siblings (Bill Hadfield, Natalie Swanson & Patti Cooley), many dear friends and daughters every day.

Gwen kept herself very busy with a wide variety of interests. She walked 2 miles every day no matter what the weather. Gwen & Ron embraced Muscatine and their many lifelong friends who became extended family. Gwen enjoyed going to plays and concerts. She enjoyed traveling & playing in her multiple bridge clubs. She missed Bridge, Sunday Pizza Dinners, Geneva & her friends so much during the Covid19 Crisis. She loved being with her family, children and grandchildren. Gwen loved her volunteer work at Trinity Gift shop where she put in many hours each year. Gwen attended the Faith United Church & raved about Pastor Ryan which she also missed in person over the last many months. She would attend online faithfully at 10:00 every Sunday.

Gwen will be deeply missed by her daughter Joni of Phoenix, AZ. and her daughter Julie and husband, Scott, of Cedar Rapids, IA. and their children, Melissa Nelson (Cedar Rapids), Brent & Erin Gasway (Indianapolis), Joel Gasway and Crystal Roach (Cedar Rapids), and Lily Gasway (Des Moines).

Gwen was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ronald in 1995, her parents, one brother, Stephen and one sister, Penny, and her Grandson-in-law Andrew Nelson. Gwen was so excited with the upcoming birth of her first great granddaughter in December with Brent and Erin.

"Family" was the most important part of Gwen's life. Her daughter's filled her life with joy and hope and love and she will live in their hearts, forever. Joni and Julie will surely miss the daily conversations with their loving mom.

There will be a private family funeral at Faith United Church of Christ, Muscatine on Monday Nov 30th. A celebration of life to honor and remember Gwen will be done with all her special people when it is safe to do so. Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials may be made to the Ronald & Gwendolyn Hansen Scholarship Fund at the Muscatine Community College, 152 Colorado St., Muscatine, IA 52761 and Faith United Church of Christ, 3307 Mulberry Ave., Muscatine, IA 52761.