Harrison L. Terry

August 3, 1926-April 16, 2022

MUSCATINE-Harrison L. Terry 95, of Muscatine, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, April 16, 2022 at Bickford Cottage in Muscatine. Funeral Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, 2022. at Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services. Interment will be in Letts Cemetery. Visitation for Harrison will be held from 1:00 p.m. until the time of service on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the funeral home. Memorials have been established for the Church of the Open Door of Montpellier or Beacon of Hope Hospice. Sympathy notes may be left for the family a www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

Harrison Leroy Terry was born on August 3, 1926, in Muscatine County the son of Wilbur Willis and Mildred Pearl (Plank) Terry. Harrison proudly served his country in the United States Navy from 1944 until 1946. On January 11, 1947, Harrison was united in marriage to Betty Plowman in Cedar County. Harrison worked in maintenance at Oscar Meyer for over 30 years and was owner/operator of the Lucas Street DX gas station. In his retirement years he enjoyed working at the llama farm. He was a member of the American Legion and the Church of the Open Door of Montpellier. He also enjoyed teaching Judo at the YMCA, gardening, writing and playing his guitar and harmonica.

Harrison will be deeply missed by his children, Ronald H. (Bonnie Fowler) Terry of Muscatine, Dennis R. (Janis) Terry of Muscatine and Linda J. (Dennis) Kemper of New Boston; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Betty in 2019; son, Michael Wayne Terry; one brother, Kenneth Terry and one sister, Ruth McFadden.