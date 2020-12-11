Harry Kennedy

April 20, 1939-December 8, 2020

MUSCATINE–Harry McDonald Kennedy, 81, of Muscatine, passed away on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Lutheran Living Senior Campus.

A private funeral service will be held. Reverend Brandon Nygaard will officiate. Burial will be in Wolf Creek Cemetery in Southern Illinois. The Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements. Memorials may be made to Mulford Evangelical Free Church.

Harry was born on April 20, 1939, in Eldorado, Illinois, the son of Colin and Tara Kelly Kennedy. He married Janet McCallister on June 18, 1960, in Eldorado.

He graduated from Southern Illinois University with a degree in chemistry. Harry worked for Corn Products Corporation in Argo, Illinois for 24 years before moving to Muscatine in 1984 to work as Director of Technical Services for Grain Processing Corporation. He retired from GPC after 22 years.

Harry loved music, listening to the radio, reading, traveling with the 'Plus 60 Club', fishing, and watching the Chicago Bears football games. He was a founding and charter member of the original Park Forest Illinois Christian Church. He helped coach the Chiefs; a girls' softball team in Park Forest that his daughters were on. Harry was a faithful Lions Club member and member of the Blind/Low Vision support group and a member of Mulford Evangelical Free Church in Muscatine.

Harry is survived by his wife, Janet of Muscatine; three children, Scott Kennedy, wife Anna, of Somonauk, Illinois, and their daughter, Sophi, Ann Kennedy of Muscatine, and Paige Bales, husband James, of Muscatine, their children, Tyler and wife Erin, and their children, Oliver and Penelope and Cody and significant other Shilo Stockton, and Cody's daughter, Evelyn Bales,

He is preceded in death by his parents.