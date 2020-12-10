Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Helen J. Graham
1926 - 2020
BORN
1926
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Dennison Funeral Homes
1601 13Th St
Viola, IL

Helen J. Graham

January 30, 1926-December 7, 2020

IOWA CITY, IA-Helen J. Graham, 94, of Iowa City, Iowa died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Cremation has been accorded with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Helen adored animals, therefore memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Dennison Funeral home, Viola is assisting the family.

Helen was born January 30, 1926 in Muscatine, Iowa the only child of Ralph and Crystal Miller Althaus. She graduated from Iowa State University. On March 28, 1948 she married Richard Graham in Muscatine. They were married until his passing on November 28, 1993. Helen and Richard lived in Iowa City, where Helen raised their five children. When Richard retired, the couple moved to Missouri. She was a member of Red Hat Society and Order of the Eastern Star. Helen loved Mississippi River history and steamboats, especially the Delta Queen. She enjoyed collecting antiques.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Cindy Graham of Kansas City, Missouri, Kirk Graham of Kansas City, Missouri, Kent (Peggy) Graham of Lowden, Iowa and Kim (Dorothy Jean) Graham of Viola, Illinois; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son: Scott Douglas Graham.

Online condolences may be left at www.dennisonfuneralhome.com


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 10, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Dennison Funeral Homes
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Dennison Funeral Homes.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Kirk Graham
December 13, 2020
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results