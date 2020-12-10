Helen J. Graham

January 30, 1926-December 7, 2020

IOWA CITY, IA-Helen J. Graham, 94, of Iowa City, Iowa died Monday, December 7, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis.

Cremation has been accorded with a memorial service to be held at a later date. Helen adored animals, therefore memorials may be made to Quad City Animal Welfare Center. Dennison Funeral home, Viola is assisting the family.

Helen was born January 30, 1926 in Muscatine, Iowa the only child of Ralph and Crystal Miller Althaus. She graduated from Iowa State University. On March 28, 1948 she married Richard Graham in Muscatine. They were married until his passing on November 28, 1993. Helen and Richard lived in Iowa City, where Helen raised their five children. When Richard retired, the couple moved to Missouri. She was a member of Red Hat Society and Order of the Eastern Star. Helen loved Mississippi River history and steamboats, especially the Delta Queen. She enjoyed collecting antiques.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: Cindy Graham of Kansas City, Missouri, Kirk Graham of Kansas City, Missouri, Kent (Peggy) Graham of Lowden, Iowa and Kim (Dorothy Jean) Graham of Viola, Illinois; 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and son: Scott Douglas Graham.

