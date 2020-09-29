Helen Johannsen

March 21, 1925-September 26, 2020

MOSCOW-Helen Johannsen, 95, of Moscow, Iowa, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Visitation will be held 1:00 to 3:00, Friday, October 2, 2020 at Bentley Funeral Home, Wilton. A Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, October 2, 2020 at the Funeral Home. Masks are required. Burial will take place at a later date. Memorials may be given to Wilton American Legion Auxiliary or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House. Condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com

Helen was born March 21, 1925, the daughter of Fred and Zedenka (Zathova) Nemluvil in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Helen married Vernon E. Johannsen on June 15, 1946 in Davenport. Vernon died on September 22, 1984.

Helen was a homemaker, who cherished taking care of her family. Helen worked at Louis Rich Foods in West Liberty and later as a cook at the Wilton High School for many years. She was a member of the Wilton Plus 50 Club and the Wilton American Legion Auxiliary. Helen enjoyed reading, sewing, quilting and gardening. She also loved animals, especially watching birds in her yard. Most of all, Helen treasured spending time with her family.

Helen will be dearly missed by two daughters, Cynthia Johannsen of Durant and Cheryl (Ken) Ewert of Moline, Illinois; two sons, Richard (Laura) Johannsen of Jacksonville, Florida and Randy (Tracy) Johannsen of Moline, Illinois; one daughter in-law, Patrice Johannsen of Woodridge, Illinois; eight grandchildren, Staci, Justin, Angela, Brandon, Josh, Jason, Lindsey and Jason; fifteen great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; and one sister, Katherine Brown of Durant.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Vernon; her infant daughter, Christine (1958); one son, Robert Johannsen; four sisters, Rose Higley, Anne Peters, Polly Curtis and Edith Wilmes; and two brothers, Stanley and Fritz Nemluvil.