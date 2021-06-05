Menu
Herbert L. Britcher
Herbert L. Britcher

September 14, 1925-June 2, 2021

MUSCATINE–Herbert L. Britcher, 95, passed away on Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his cottage.

Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at New Hope United Methodist Church. Reverend David Whittman will officiate. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Gideons or New Hope United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be made at www. wittichfuneralhome.com.

Herbert was born on September 14, 1925, in Clarence, the son of Loren and Jane Meyer Britcher. He married Maxine Johnson on October 16, 1945, in Muscatine.

He retired from GPC and owned and operated Britcher Insulation. Herbert was a member of New Hope United Methodist Church, Gideons, American Legion Post #27, and the VFW Post #1565.

Herbert was a veteran of the United States Army, serving in World War II. He enjoyed chopping wood, fishing, and spending time with his family. He loved traveling, anywhere the car went!

He is survived by his children, Marcia Fiedler of Muscatine, Loren 'Butch' Britcher and wife, Karen, of Muscatine, and Phyllis Longhurst and husband, Ron, of Lake in the Hills, Illinois; 12 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and 4 great great grandchildren; and two siblings, Arthur Britcher of Alva, Oklahoma, and Ronnie Britcher of Clarksville, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Maxine; brothers, Loren Britcher, Bill Britcher, Robert Britcher; sisters, Lorraine Britcher, Eloise Britcher, Jenny Elshoff, Betty Johnson, and Anna Elshoff.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 5, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
9
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home
1931 Houser Street, Muscatine, IA
Jun
10
Service
11:00a.m.
New Hope United Methodist Church
3215 Tipton Road, Muscatine, IA
My condolences to his children. He was a wonderful hard working man who gave tirelessly of himself til the Very end. You will be missed Herbie. Say hello to Maxine for me.
Kay McIntyre
Family
June 7, 2021
