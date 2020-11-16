Herbert D. LaMaack

August 19, 1931-November 10, 2020

Herbert D. LaMaack, 89, of Wilton, IA, passed away Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center- East Campus in Davenport. Private family visitation and services will be held. Interment will be in the Durant Cemetery.

Herbert was born in Cedar County, IA on August 19, 1931 to Emil and Mamie (Fick) LaMaack.

He graduated from Durant High School in 1949. Herb married Twyla R. Kuehl on November 11, 1951 in Wilton.

Herb farmed in Cedar and Muscatine Counties, retiring in 2018. He drove school bus for Wilton Community Schools for 31 years. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wilton.

He enjoyed antique tractors, especially John Deere and Massey-Harris. He and Twyla loved WMT tractor rides, attending the Old Thresher Reunions in Mt. Pleasant, IA, talking with other farmers at the Creamery, drinking coffee and discussing vintage equipment at Sinclair Tractor. Above all, he loved his family and cherished spending time with them.

Herb is survived and lovingly remembered by his wife of 69 years, Twyla; daughter Glenda (Howard) Dobbins of Durant; sons: Doug (Joanne) LaMaack of Moscow and Perry (Lisa) Pelzer of Moscow; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Bryan Dobbins.

A memorial has been established in his memory.

