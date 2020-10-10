Howard L. Dreyer

February 14, 1933-October 6, 2020

DAVENPORT-Howard L. Dreyer, 87, of Davenport, IA, passed away Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf. Runge Mortuary and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. Cremation rites have been accorded and final resting place will be in Holy Family Cemetery. There will be no services.

Howard was born on February 14, 1933 in Davenport, the son of Harry and Helen (Enzian) Dreyer. Howard graduated from Davenport High School, class of 1951. He served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955. He worked for IBM starting in 1959, retiring in 1991 as a Field Engineering Specialist. After retirement Howard continued to work as a consultant for IBM.

Howard married Ruth Neuhaus of Rock Island in 1959. To this union came children, Mary, Barb and Dan Dreyer. Howard and Ruth were married for 61 years this past August.

Howard enjoyed traveling, camping, watching movies, woodworking, and working on various mechanical and electrical projects. Always wanting to keep busy, he always found time to use his many talents to help family and friends. He also enjoyed sharing his life stories, meeting with his fellow IBM retiree friends for coffee and lunch. Most of all, Howard enjoyed spending time with his family and helping his family whenever they needed him. Howard will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Howard is survived by his wife, Ruth (Neuhaus) of Davenport; daughters, Mary Brewer of Las Vegas, NV, and Barb Dreyer (Tim Mahr) of Davenport; son, Dan Dreyer (Jill) of Muscatine; grandchildren, Brenna Mahr of Davenport, and Jacob and Jared Dreyer of Muscatine; and cousin, Karen (Paul) Shuck of DeWitt.

Among those who preceded Howard in death are his parents, Helen (Enzian) Dreyer and Harry Dreyer; grandson, Zach Hughes; cousins, Carol Skahill and Jim Aldrich; aunts, Marguerite Enzian and Gertrude Bergbauer; and uncle, John Enzian.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Howard's memory to the charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made to Howard's family by viewing his obituary at www.rungemortuary.com.