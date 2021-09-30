Ila Mae Barrington

March 18,1931-September 25, 2021

MUSCATINE-Ila Mae Barrington went to be with the Lord and her loved ones on September 25, 2021.

Born March 18,1931 in Webster City, Iowa. The daughter of David C. and Bertha (Enderson) Hanson was greeted by 6 sisters and 1 brother at their home near Stratford, Iowa. When she was 9 years old the family moved to a farm near Roland, Iowa where she attended school and graduated from Roland High School.

She was employed by the Roland Bank until she and Glen Barrington were married August 6, 1950. They started their home in Ames, Iowa where she worked at College Saving Bank. Ila enjoyed the student's wives' groups and activities of student life.

In May 1954, when Glen received his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, the family moved to Muscatine, Iowa. Ila was very involved in the activities of their children, bible study groups, hospital auxiliary, the Musser Museum, and PEO member of Chapter FC and OE.

The family has been members of Grace Lutheran Church since 1954.

Survivors include daughter Gwen (Rich) Bennett, son Mark (Joan) Barrington; grandchildren Erika, Wesley, Mitchell and Trevor, one sister Irene Alvestad of Story City, Iowa.

She was preceded in death by parents, husband, sisters Blanche Johnson, Bernice Hove, Gladys Williams, Elaine Olson, Betty Jane Tegland, and brother Donald Hanson.

A visitation will be held from 2-3 PM on Sunday October10, 2021at Grace Lutheran Church Muscatine, Iowa.

The Celebration of Life Service will be at 10:30 AM on Monday October 11, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church Story City, Iowa.

Memorial donations in Ila's honor may be made to Alzheimer's Association act.alz.org, Grace Lutheran Church, Immanuel Lutheran Church or Suncrest Hospice-Phoenix.

She will be deeply missed by her family and friends, but we know she is at peace with the Lord.