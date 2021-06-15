Ivan LeRoy Tompkins

September 3, 1938-June 13, 2021

TIPTON-Ivan LeRoy Tompkins, age 82, of Tipton, Iowa, formerly of Wilton, Iowa, passed away with his four daughters by his side on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private family burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Butler's Barn/Bomber's Tap in Bennett, Iowa. Cards and condolences may be mailed to Patty Hamann, 204 Sunrise Drive, Tipton, Iowa 52772. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ivan was born on September 3, 1938, the son of John and Ella (McKillup) Tompkins in Muscatine, Iowa. He graduated from Muscatine High School with the Class of 1956. After graduation, Ivan proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Ivan married Donna J. Brenner on September 29, 1959 in Great Falls, Montana. Donna passed away on December 11, 2014.

Ivan was a lead man for J.I. Case Company for twenty seven years. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. Most of all, Ivan loved spending time with his family and friends.

Ivan will be dearly missed by four daughters, Cheryl Flack of Durant, Iowa, Tamra Waldow of Wilton, Iowa, Joy (Bob) Foglesong of Ankeny, Iowa and Patricia (Lee) Hamann of Tipton, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Misty, Jessica, Sandy, Randy, Kevin, Ryan, Kadie, Jordyn and Emilee; fifteen great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers, Wilbur Tompkins of Muscatine, Iowa and John (Judy) Tompkins, Jr. of Muscatine; and two sisters, Wilma Walwer of Defiance, Iowa and Carol Cubbage of Muscatine.

Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and four sisters, Bernice Tompkins, Betty Cook, Karen DeLano and Mabel Goff.