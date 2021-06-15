Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Ivan LeRoy Tompkins
ABOUT
Muscatine High School
FUNERAL HOME
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
302 W 5th Street
Wilton, IA

Ivan LeRoy Tompkins

September 3, 1938-June 13, 2021

TIPTON-Ivan LeRoy Tompkins, age 82, of Tipton, Iowa, formerly of Wilton, Iowa, passed away with his four daughters by his side on Sunday, June 13, 2021 at the Oldorf Hospice House in Hiawatha, Iowa. A private family burial will take place in Oakdale Cemetery, Wilton. A celebration of life will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Sunday, September 5, 2021 at the Butler's Barn/Bomber's Tap in Bennett, Iowa. Cards and condolences may be mailed to Patty Hamann, 204 Sunrise Drive, Tipton, Iowa 52772. Online condolences may be left at www.bentleyfuneralhome.com.

Ivan was born on September 3, 1938, the son of John and Ella (McKillup) Tompkins in Muscatine, Iowa. He graduated from Muscatine High School with the Class of 1956. After graduation, Ivan proudly served his country for eight years in the United States Air Force during the Vietnam War. Ivan married Donna J. Brenner on September 29, 1959 in Great Falls, Montana. Donna passed away on December 11, 2014.

Ivan was a lead man for J.I. Case Company for twenty seven years. He was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars organization. Most of all, Ivan loved spending time with his family and friends.

Ivan will be dearly missed by four daughters, Cheryl Flack of Durant, Iowa, Tamra Waldow of Wilton, Iowa, Joy (Bob) Foglesong of Ankeny, Iowa and Patricia (Lee) Hamann of Tipton, Iowa; nine grandchildren, Misty, Jessica, Sandy, Randy, Kevin, Ryan, Kadie, Jordyn and Emilee; fifteen great grandchildren; one great-great granddaughter; two brothers, Wilbur Tompkins of Muscatine, Iowa and John (Judy) Tompkins, Jr. of Muscatine; and two sisters, Wilma Walwer of Defiance, Iowa and Carol Cubbage of Muscatine.

Ivan was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; and four sisters, Bernice Tompkins, Betty Cook, Karen DeLano and Mabel Goff.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Jun. 15, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
5
Celebration of Life
5:30p.m. - 7:30p.m.
Butler's Barn/Bomber's Tap
Bennett, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Bentley Funeral Home - Wilton - Wilton.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
Sorry to learn of Ivans’ passing. Got to know him through my brother in law Pete Broders. Enjoyed Ivan’s company down at the cabin on the river. He was a character!
Gene & Sue Otto
Friend
June 26, 2021
The family is in my thoughts and prayers! I will so miss Ivan, I met him last year and we created a very good friendship. We had fun joking around. Ivan made a very huge impact on a lot of his camping friends. He will be missed very much.
Jolene Dawes
Friend
June 14, 2021
I'm so sorry for your loss. I will forever remember his smile, spunk, fiesty and forever young spirit, love for his family and his country.
Melissa Bahnsen
June 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results