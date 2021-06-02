Jack Richard Bunn Sr.

June 24, 1932-May 31, 2021

MUSCATINE-Corporal Jack Richard Bunn Sr., 88, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family at his Muscatine home on Monday, May 31st, 2021.

Jack was born on June 24, 1932, in Muscatine, the son of William E. and Elvira A. Keener Bunn. He married Evelyn Walker-Norris on August 19, 1972.

Visitation services will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Ralph J. Wittich-Riley-Freers Funeral Home on Houser Street. Burial will take place in Memorial Park Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Andy Allison, Jacob Allison, Miles Allison, Marc Bunn, Cayce Norris, Randy Reynolds, and Mike Reynolds. Memorials may be made to UnityPoint Muscatine Hospice or his wife, Evelyn Bunn. Online condolences may be made at www.wittichfuneralhome.com.

There will be a veteran of the week memorial at 5:00 p.m. outside at 2020 Cedar Street if veterans and the community would like to come and honor Jack and his family.

Jack was a decorated veteran who served in the Second Infantry Division of the United States Army in the Korean War. Jack was stationed briefly as a POW guard in Koje Do South Korea and then would go on to serve in the Iron Triangle of North Korea until the armistice in 1953. After the service Jack worked at HON for 22 years and then at GPC for 17 years. He enjoyed fishing and golfing. Jack coached minor league baseball for four years. He loved the Chicago Cubs, Iowa Hawkeyes, and Chicago Bears. Jack competed in numerous powerlifting competitions and won the World Master's Powerlifting Championship deadlift record of 308 pounds in the 114 pound weight class in 1983.

Jack is survived by his wife Evelyn of Muscatine, his brother Norman Bunn and Barbara of Davenport, his son Jack Bunn Jr. and daughter in law Terri of Fruita, Colorado, his son Marc Bunn and fiancé Alice Ganzley of Muscatine, his daughter Susie Allison and husband Andrew of Muscatine, and stepson Cayce Norris and wife Lori of Muscatine, and grandchildren, Mick Bunn and wife Diedre of Grand Junction Colorado, Joe Bunn of Ouray, Colorado, Jacob Allison and wife Anna of Belfast, Northern Ireland, Miles Allison and his partner, Amber of Austin, Texas, Katelyn Bunn of Chicago, Illinois, Megan Norris and her partner Tad of Cedar Rapids, Heather Norris of West Branch, Josh Guertin, and great grandchildren, McKenzie and Makala Bunn, and Kyrie Enriquez.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents William and Elvira Bunn, three brothers, and five sisters.