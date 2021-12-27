James "Jim" D. Hillman

August 8, 1960-December 23, 2021

James "Jim" D. Hillman, 61, of Letts, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Private burial will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Jim's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

James Dewayne Hillman was born on August 8, 1960 in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Lonnie and Dorothy (Carter) Hillman. On July 5, 2021, Jim was united in marriage to Mary Lou Baker at Wildcat Den. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars, going to concerts and gambling. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Lou Hillman of Letts; sons, Michael (Shiloe) Hillman of Muscatine and Curtis (Ruth) Hillman of Washington; 4 grandchildren, Madeline, Carter, Noah and Ezra; brother, Greg (Jan) Hillman of Fruitland; sisters, Paula Wheeler of Phoenix, Arizona and Debra (David) Kerr of Muscatine and childhood best friend, Marvin (Ellyn) Kerschenske.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.