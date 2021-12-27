Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Muscatine Journal
The Muscatine Journal Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
James D. "Jim" Hillman
FUNERAL HOME
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
2907 Mulberry Avenue
Muscatine, IA

James "Jim" D. Hillman

August 8, 1960-December 23, 2021

James "Jim" D. Hillman, 61, of Letts, passed away on Thursday, December 23, 2021 at his home. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine. Private burial will take place at a later date. A memorial fund has been established at the funeral home in Jim's name. Sympathy notes may be left for the family at www.sandhfuneralservice.com.

James Dewayne Hillman was born on August 8, 1960 in Iowa City, Iowa the son of Lonnie and Dorothy (Carter) Hillman. On July 5, 2021, Jim was united in marriage to Mary Lou Baker at Wildcat Den. Jim enjoyed fishing, hunting, working on cars, going to concerts and gambling. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

Jim will be deeply missed by his wife, Mary Lou Hillman of Letts; sons, Michael (Shiloe) Hillman of Muscatine and Curtis (Ruth) Hillman of Washington; 4 grandchildren, Madeline, Carter, Noah and Ezra; brother, Greg (Jan) Hillman of Fruitland; sisters, Paula Wheeler of Phoenix, Arizona and Debra (David) Kerr of Muscatine and childhood best friend, Marvin (Ellyn) Kerschenske.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents.


Published by The Muscatine Journal on Dec. 27, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
29
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services
2907 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA
Funeral services provided by:
Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services - Muscatine formerly Geo. M. Wittich-Lewis Funera.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
2 Entries
So sorry for your loss. Many fun times
Dan Morrell
December 25, 2021
We are so sorry for the loss you are feeling and we are sending love and prayers for all the family. May God give you peace and grant you strength for each day
Jensen and Lombardi family
Family
December 24, 2021
Showing 1 - 2 of 2 results